Proud father salutes Cork triplets who each scored over 600 points in the Leaving Certificate

THE proud father of the Cork triplets who each scored over 600 points in their Leaving Certificate results said it is a ‘joyous’ day for the family.

Daniel with 625 points and Adam and Cian O'Reilly who both got 601 points are students in Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Cork city.

Philip O’Reilly said their brilliant results surpassed all expectations in their household.

“The three boys are absolutely ecstatic. They were always fairly good at studying but these results have surpassed all expectations. It is a joyous day for the family. We will go for dinner in Ballincollig this evening. We are very proud,” he said.

The triplets have all applied for courses at UCC. Mr O’Reilly is hopeful their sensational results will ensure they get their first course courses.

“Hopefully now it will lead to them getting their first preferences in college. These results will take the stress off them for the weekend.

"Daniel is hoping to do Engineering at UCC. He got 625 points which is the maximum so he is guaranteed to get his course. He loves engineering and all things technical.

“Cian wants to do Commerce at UCC. He got 601 points which should be more than adequate for what he needs. Adam wants to do Biological, Earth, and Environmental Sciences at UCC. The three of them will hopefully be heading to UCC.

"They have been together since pre-school, so while they will be going to the same college they will be going in different directions in their fields of study and their future careers,” he added.

Triplets Daniel (625pts), Adam and Cian O'Reilly (both 600pts) from Ballincollig pictured receiving their Leaving Cert results at Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Cork city.

The proud father said his three sons were always great to study, while the natural competition between the siblings also acted as a great incentive.

“We as parents never had to push them to get their books out not like myself when I was their age.

"I never had to give out to them as I always knew when it came to course work they were always on top of what needed to be done."

"There was always a natural competition between them. If one guy took out the books, the other two saw that and also took out the books.”

Mr O’Reilly said Daniel initially had trouble logging online to get his results this morning which added to the tension in their home.

“They got their results at 10am this morning. Cian and Adam logged into the system and they saw that they both got 601 points. They were both jumping up and down.

"Daniel couldn’t log in to the system initially. We were getting a bit anxious. He was however able to reset his password and get in. When we saw he got the maximum points we were completely blown away.

"The principal of Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh rang to congratulate the boys. We then went up to the school with boxes of chocolates for the teachers.”

The father of the triplets paid tribute to all involved at Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh for their help over the years.

“The school has great extracurricular activities. If the kids love going to school that is the battle won. We are delighted with the school for its support over the years.”