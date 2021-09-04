Cork Docklands earmarked for government’s housing plans

Cork City Docklands has been identified as one of a number of major strategic sites for the delivery of thousands of new homes around the country.

Earlier this week, the Government announced its Housing for All plan which aims to increase the supply of housing to an average of 33,000 per year over the next decade.

The plan provides for the development of a mix of social, affordable and private housing for sale and rent, which is supported by over €4 billion in guaranteed State funding every year.

Under the plan, up to 15,000 residential units are to be delivered through the provision of State land to the Land Development Agency (LDA).

The LDA is already involved in the delivery of affordable homes in Cork and its development at the former St Kevin’s Hospital was among the first LDA projects to receive planning permission.

It said that the site transfer commitments from the plan nationally will see the LDA take ownership of State land capable of delivering 10-15,000 additional homes, incremental to its existing 12 live sites capable of delivering circa 6,000 homes.

“This would be the largest ever transfer of State land for housing and will include major strategic sites in Inchicore, Dublin 8 (owned by CIE, ESB & OPW), Cork Docklands (ESB, Bord na Mona), and Limerick’s Colbert Station (CIE, HSE),” it added.

A delivery office has been established for the redevelopment of Cork City Docklands in partnership with Cork City Council, and a spokesperson for the LDA said that the partnership with the local authority has the potential to be transformational for the city, delivering homes for up to 25,000 people and significant commercial space to drive employment.

The lands at Cork Docklands are not the only sites in Cork to be transferred to the LDA.

State lands owned by the ESB, the ports and IDA Ireland in Wilton, Kilbarry, and the port will also be transferred to the agency under the new plan.

The LDA spokesperson said that the Housing for All plan has positioned the LDA as a key driver in the development of affordable housing in Cork.

“The transfer of a number of key state-owned sites to the LDA will give further opportunity for housing development in the city and its environs,” the spokesperson said.

“We look forward to working with the relevant state agencies, Cork’s Local Authorities and the local stakeholders to ensure the best of use of these sites for the people of Cork.”