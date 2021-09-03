Cork student who received 8H1’s thanks granny who lit candles for support

A student who this morning received 8H1's in the Leaving Certificate was fulsome in his praise for his grandparents who have been busy "lighting candles" in the run up to results day.

Alex Lynch, who is a pupil of Christian Brothers College (CBC) in Cork, said that he was "over the moon" even though he was finding it difficult to absorb receiving top marks across the board.

"I had excitement and nerves and a bit of broken sleep. The (Leaving Certificate) has been stressful obviously and a bit unnerving at times because there were all different reports saying that the exams would be cancelled and that there would be predicted grades.

"At last we got a bit of clarity."

Alex plans to study medicine at UCC. He paid tribute to the support of his family - particularly his grandparents Tim and Eileen Ring in Lombardstown and his grandmother Noreen Lynch in Cobh.

"All the candles they lit and the cards they sent have finally paid off. My nana (in Cobh) is over the moon. She was probably even more nervous than I was."

Christian Brothers College Cork Principal David Lordon pictured with Alex Lynch who received 625 points on his Leaving Certificate results. Picture: Howard Crowdy

His proud mother Margaret Ring said she was delighted for Alex who "worked so hard."

"He deserves it. He has been very cool. It has been a calm house much to my surprise. He has been a joy. We are going to my parents’ house this afternoon because my mother is thrilled.We are going there to let them give him a big hug. "

Margaret says that Alex is of a kind disposition and rang his grandparents for chats during the Covid lockdown.

School Principal David Lordon pictured with Eoin Palmer, Ben Cudmore, James Gibson, Aaron McMahon, Sean O'Connell, Stephen Hayden, Alex Lynch. Rory Rochford and Hugh O'Sullivan from Christian Brothers College Cork who received 59 H1's between them in their Leaving Certificate results this year. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Meanwhile, it was a proud day for the Hayden family of Rochestown in Cork with 19 year old twins Stephen and Robert receiving excellent results. The twins were within a handful of points of each other.

Stephen received 7 H1's and expressed relief to have done so well after the difficulties Covid caused students in their final year.

"I remember in April and it would be dark and you would be doing accounting for hours and then you would finish the day off with a call with friends. There wasn't much distraction from it.

"After the pre's the restrictions were still there and we were the only ones in the school for a while. That was really tough. You don't really have the social outlet which was hard.

"With the mask, the way you are separated at tables. You don't think it is going to have such an effect but it does. January February through to April were tough months. My mood was very much linked with the Government policy at the time.

"But it turned out really well. We just stayed focused. We realised we were in a really bad situation with Covid but we had a clear way of getting out of it.

"We knew that if we stayed focused we would get a good Leaving Cert. Get in to college and have a great time there."

Twins Stephen and Robert Hayden who both received over 600 points each on their Leaving Certificate results at Christian Brothers College Cork. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Robert Hayden said having his twin brother in the same house was a big motivator.

"During the lockdown you couldn't see your classmates. You didn't have those people around to help you push yourself. I could see that Stephen was putting in the work so I had to do it. It was a visual motivation."

The brothers plan to study at Trinity College Dublin. Stephen has accommodation booked in the Halls whilst Robert is still looking for a place to rent. The brothers are close and will meet for lunch a few times a week. However, they are looking forward to having their own identities in different courses.

Stephen and Robert were joined at CBC by their parents Pauline and Conor.

Conor said it was "bittersweet " to see the boys go off to Dublin

"We are going from a house of five to three and the two dogs. It is nice (for the boys) to be able to leave town (for college)."

Pauline said that "granny lives in Dublin" so the siblings l won't be without support or backup. She praised the twins for being there for each other during the stressful exam process.

" It was a definite help during lockdown that they had each other. It would have been very isolating if it was just one."

Nine students at CBC received 625 points with Alex Lynch receiving H1’s across the board in eight subjects.