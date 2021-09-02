Traffic management plan ‘crucial’ during works in Cork suburb 

IRISH Water has been asked to ensure that a strong traffic-management plan be kept in place for the duration of works on Beaumont Drive.

Works to replace 1km of problematic water mains with modern pipes on Beaumont Drive began late last month and are expected to run into mid-November. The works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy said that a traffic-management plan to facilitate the works is “crucial”.

“Local and emergency access needs to be maintained at all times,” said Mr McCarthy.

“Beaumont Drive is a very busy avenue, especially when local school traffic hits in the morning and afternoon. Working with local residents is crucial to ensure a flow of traffic.”

A spokesperson for Irish Water said that all arrangements are in line with national traffic-management guidelines and agreed locally with Cork City Council and An Garda Síochána.

On August 26, Irish Water issued a statement regarding the replacement of “almost 1km of problematic water mains on Beaumont Drive with new, modern pipes”.

Upgrade to benefit community

Steven Blennerhassett, of Irish Water, said: “The upgrading of these water mains will benefit the local community in Beaumont by strengthening and reinforcing the water network, and minimising disruptions in their water supply by reducing leakage and unplanned outages when bursts occur on the existing main.

“To facilitate the safe delivery of the upgrades, there will be some traffic management in place. However, local and emergency access will be maintained at all times. A stop-go traffic-management system may be in place and will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers.”