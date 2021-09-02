Fire service reminds public to check alarms following close call in Cork suburb

Cork City Fire Service highlighted the importance of having working fire alarms and closing doors in preventing the spread of fire in emergency situations using a recent, safely resolved, incident as an example.
On Wednesday evening, crews from Anglesea Street attended a fire that occurred in the hot press of a house on the southside of the city.
The hot press fire in a home in the Donnybrook area showed the importance of closing doors in the home.
Posting on the Fire Service Facebook page, the Brigade said:
The emergency services used the incident as an opportunity to remind people to check their smoke alarm regularly and keep doors closed.