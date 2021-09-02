Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 12:21

Fire service reminds public to check alarms following close call in Cork suburb

Cork City Fire Service highlighted the importance of having working fire alarms and closing doors in preventing the spread of fire in emergency situations using a recent, safely resolved, incident as an example.

Roisin Burke

On Wednesday evening, crews from Anglesea Street attended a fire that occurred in the hot press of a house on the southside of the city.

The hot press fire in a home in the Donnybrook area showed the importance of closing doors in the home.

The outside of the door, fully intact, preserving the fire inside, at a recent hot press fire on the Southside of the city. Pic: Cork City Fire Brigade.
Posting on the Fire Service Facebook page, the Brigade said: “The fire was isolated to the hot press as a result of the door being closed. A working smoke alarm notified the occupants of the fire which allowed them to safely exit the building and dial 999/112” 

The door of the hot press which went up in flames on Wednesday night. Pic: Cork City Fire Service 
The emergency services used the incident as an opportunity to remind people to check their smoke alarm regularly and keep doors closed.

