Cork is on a 'good platform' to emerge strongly post-Covid, says Taoiseach

THE Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he believes that Cork is on a ‘good platform’ to emerge strongly post-Covid, but admitted that the investment in the docklands will be key to this.

Speaking in Cork, Mr Martin said he believed Cork can look forward to ‘significant investment’ in both the life sciences front and in technology companies.

“I think Cork is on a good platform. We can look forward to significant investment on the life sciences front in Cork which has always been a strong foundation for the Cork economy and in the technology companies.”

He added: “I was recently down with Eli Lilly launching the largest solar farm in Ireland. What was interesting was the increased numbers they had already recruited. On that front we are doing well,” he said.

The Taoiseach acknowledged the tourism and hospitality sectors had suffered as a result of the pandemic. However, he said Cork has the capacity to restore those sectors and recover.

“Obviously a lot of jobs have been lost in tourism and hospitality because we are not getting the same numbers into the country that we previously did through travel. We do have the capacity to restore that and recover. Cork has a strong modern economy founded on the foreign direct investment sector in life sciences, technology and increasingly on research and education.”

He stressed that Cork is a “great education centre” noting the two universities and major research institutes like the Tyndall National Institute, and the APC Microbiome Ireland.

“There is really world-class research going on in Cork,” he said.

He also praised the county’s “wonderful” sporting facilities adding: “we have the oldest yacht club in the world which has the capacity to organise a whole range of events. The potential is strong.” The Taoiseach said a big issue in relation to unlocking the potential of Cork is the proposed investment in the docklands.

“The big issue will be the investment in the docklands. There is a €300 million government allocation. Can we get that going in terms of housing and the provision of accommodation for people which is key?”

The comments come as latest figures show thousands of people in Cork remain on the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP).

According to the figures published by the Department of Social Protection, Cork had the second-highest number of people receiving the PUP last week nationally with 13,162 recipients.