Taoiseach says the Cabinet will outline a timeline next Tuesday to provide people with a 'clear sense' for the coming months

THE Taoiseach has said a timeline will be finalised by the Cabinet next Tuesday which will provide people with a ‘clear sense’ of what will happen over the coming months in relation to Covid.

The Taoiseach said that discussions will continue before the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, with the Covid-19 Cabinet sub-committee due to meet again on Monday. Mr Martin said we are entering into a ‘new era’.

“We will finalise a timeline on Monday for Tuesday’s meeting so people will have a clear sense of what will happen over the coming months. There will be a particular focus on the arts and live entertainment, indoor activities across the board such as art, sports and religious ceremonies.

"The key decisions will relate to how we reopen key parts of society. We have to be vigilant all of the time given the high level of the disease. We are not out of this yet. This is a new phase that we are entering into,” he said.

Mr Martin would not be drawn on speculation that Nphet will be disbanded from the middle of October. He said public health advice will continue to be central to the government’s approach to Covid-19.

“Public health advice will always be central to the government’s approach to Covid-19. Since Covid began the countries that had public health advice to the core of their decision making did best in terms of managing it. The chief medical officer leads that and will continue to do that.

"We will look at how we transition from what has been an emergency situation for a long period into creating a more normal environment across government and dealing with the next phase. There have been many twists and turns and there could be more yet. All that remains to be decided.”

The Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South Central highlighted the successful implementation of the vaccination programme nationwide. He again appealed to those not yet vaccinated to consider getting the vaccine.

“The vaccination programme has been incredible and I think the key factor in protecting so many people against hospitalisation, admission to intensive care units and severe illness."

"By September 6 we will have close to 90% of people aged over 16 vaccinated. I would appeal to those not yet vaccinated to please get vaccinated as you dramatically increase your chances of avoiding hospitalisation and severe illness.

“We still have high levels of this disease in Ireland so we have to be mindful of that. Personal behaviour is still very important. It will very much be about how we behave in each other’s company. That can be challenging and difficult as it has been a long and frustrating journey for people.

"We have successfully so far reopened large sectors of society. It has been phased and it has been gradual. I believe that has worked. Nphet was clear to us yesterday that if we had rushed everything in July or in early August we would have had far more people in hospital now and far more cases,” he added.

Mr Martin said the key objective is to reopen society safely.

“We want to reopen society safely. That is our key objective across the board. We want people to play music again. We want people to go to the theatre in good numbers again.”