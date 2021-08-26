New data reveals the areas in Cork with highest rates of Covid-19 with increases in some places

NEW data on the current incidence rate of Covid-19 across Cork has revealed an increase in cases in a number of locations and changes to the areas previously recording the highest rates.

Figures from the Covid-19 data hub show the number of cases and the incidence of the virus at a local electoral area (LEA) level across Ireland over a 14-day period up to Monday, August 23.

According to the latest figures, in Cork, the Kanturk LEA has seen an increase in Covid-19 cases, recording the highest 14-day Covid-19 incidence for this week.

The LEA currently has an incidence rate of 501.3 per 100k of the population.

The total number of confirmed cases in the area over the 14-day period was 125.

Last week, Kanturk LEA recorded an incidence rate of 352.9 and 88 cases of Covid-19.

However, the LEA remains below the national average of 526.4 per 100k of the population, as of 23 August.

With the second-highest incidence rate again this week was Cork City North East LEA which currently has a rate of 495.6 with 209 cases recorded.

Cork City North East LEA recorded the second-highest incidence rate in Cork last week with a rate of 467.2.

According to the latest data, Midelton LEA, which includes Youghal, had a total of 221 cases over the two-week period, with the incidence rate now standing at 486.3.

This was an increase on last week when Midleton LEA recorded an incidence rate of 433.5.

Cork City North West LEA has a current 14-day incidence rate of 465.3 with 187 cases, which is an increase on last week when 179 cases were reported in the area.

Last week, Cork City South Central LEA reported the highest 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate for the fifth week in a row.

However, this week, the LEA recorded an incidence rate of 395.7 with 153 cases, down from 187 last week.

Cork City South West LEA reported an incidence rate of 361.3 this week and a total of 170 cases, staying close to last week’s data which showed 172 cases for the area.

There was a slight decrease in cases for Cobh LEA which this week has a rate of 348.8 with 119 cases compared to 121 last week.

Carrigaline LEA also recorded 119 cases with an incidence rate of 338.6, up from 318.7 last week.

Cork City South East reported 142 cases and a rate of 331.9, also up from 137 cases last week.

Moving West, Bantry-West Cork LEA this week recorded an incidence rate of 312.2 with 70 cases.

The LEA recorded 58 cases last week.

Macroom LEA saw a drop in the number of cases this week. The LEA now has a rate of 290.4 with 107 cases compared to 124.

Bandon-Kinsale LEA saw a slight increase, recording 101 cases and an incidence rate of 271 this week, down from 91 cases last week.

Mallow LEA had 79 cases of Covid-19 with the incidence rate now standing at 270.9.

The Mallow LEA had the lowest 14-day incidence of the virus at 209.2 last week and recorded 61 cases.

Fermoy LEA came in with the second-lowest incidence rate for this week, with 86 cases and a rate of 236.2, slightly up from the 85 cases last week.

Skibbereen-West Cork LEA this week had the lowest incidence rate in all of Cork County and City with 64 cases recorded in the same 14-day period and an incidence rate of 211.4.

This was another slight decrease, with the LEA recording 69 cases of Covid-19 last week.