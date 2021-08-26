Almost 2,000 Covid cases reported in Cork in a fortnight

Almost 2,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Cork in a two-week period.

Provisional figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that in the 14 days to August 23, a total of 25,066 cases of the virus were reported nationally with 1,939 of the cases reported in Cork.

The 14-day incidence of the virus nationally was 526.4, however, many counties are reporting incidence rates that are significantly higher than this.

Monaghan had the highest 14-day incidence at 1493.8 while Kilkenny had the lowest incidence at 277.1.

Cork is reporting a 14-day incidence of 357.2.

Yesterday, the National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed that a total of 5,092 deaths related to Covid-19 have now been notified in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that while the country has increasing levels of vaccination across the population, “we continue to have significant concerns over the Delta variant and the increase in the incidence of disease across a range of factors.”

He added: “Unfortunately, this variant is still circulating widely.

“Over 70% of cases are in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people and we are seeing a high incidence of Covid-19 in adults and teenagers aged 16-29.”

He urged people who have not registered for a vaccine or who have delayed receiving a second dose, to do so as soon as possible.

“We know that vaccines work. They are about 80% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 disease and they provide approximately 95% protection against hospitalisation.

“It is very important that we remain vigilant and continue to follow the public health measures that we are all so familiar with. This is especially important for anyone who is soon to return to school and college.

“Continue to wear a mask, wash your hands properly and often, maintain a social distance, manage your contacts and avoid crowds,” he said.