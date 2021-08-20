All-Ireland Hurling Final 2021: Excitement building in Inniscarra ahead of Sunday's big game

“HE is a great role model. Everyone can relate to him and his journey” said Inniscarra GAA Club PRO Jack O’Leary Keating about Sean O’Donoghue who will be playing for the Cork senior hurlers in the All-Ireland final against Limerick this Sunday afternoon.

Sean, who will line out at corner back for the Rebels, comes from a family steeped in the GAA, said the club PRO.

“His family are steeped in the club. They are a very club-centric family. We are thrilled for them and for Sean. It is a huge honour for Sean and the club,” he said.

Mr O’Leary Keating said club officials have watched Sean’s progress with great ‘pride’ since he joined the club at U6 level.

“He started off with us at U6 level and we have watched his progress with great pride. He is a great player and club man. He is always willing to help out the club in any way he can.

“He has a great attitude. He deserves all his success as he works so hard. He is a great role model. Everyone can relate to him and his journey,” he added.

The club PRO said there is great excitement in the parish in the build-up to the All-Ireland final.

“There is massive excitement within the club and the parish."

"There are a lot of Cork flags and bunting around the parish. With Blarney as our nearest neighbour, we don’t have the red and white flags up too often.

"Tomás Ryan and Pat McDonnell were the last two club men to bring All-Ireland senior medals to the parish. We are looking forward to the Liam McCarthy Cup coming to Ballyanly in the not too distant future," the club PRO said.