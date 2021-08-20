Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 14:34

All-Ireland Hurling Final 2021: Excitement building in Inniscarra ahead of Sunday's big game

Cork supporters Deribhile Lee, Marrian Oviawe, Uyi Lank Agho, Martin Duggan, Frank Flaherty, and Pat the Piper Hurley pictured on Shandon street, Cork city rallying ahead of SundayÕs All Ireland Hurling final with Limerick.

John Bohane

“HE is a great role model. Everyone can relate to him and his journey” said Inniscarra GAA Club PRO Jack O’Leary Keating about Sean O’Donoghue who will be playing for the Cork senior hurlers in the All-Ireland final against Limerick this Sunday afternoon.

Sean, who will line out at corner back for the Rebels, comes from a family steeped in the GAA, said the club PRO. 

“His family are steeped in the club. They are a very club-centric family. We are thrilled for them and for Sean. It is a huge honour for Sean and the club,” he said.

Local residents of Shandon street with Pat The Piper Hurley with the Rebel Supporters Band pictured on Church street, Cork city rallying ahead of SundayÕs All Ireland Hurling final with Limerick.     Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision
Mr O’Leary Keating said club officials have watched Sean’s progress with great ‘pride’ since he joined the club at U6 level. 

“He started off with us at U6 level and we have watched his progress with great pride. He is a great player and club man. He is always willing to help out the club in any way he can.

“He has a great attitude. He deserves all his success as he works so hard. He is a great role model. Everyone can relate to him and his journey,” he added.

Cork hurling fans Jordan Walsh, Linda O'Halloran, Robyn Andrews and Emma O'Donovan from Cathedral Credit Union display RED AND WHITE flags and bunting on Shandon Street, Cork in support of the Cork hurlers.
The club PRO said there is great excitement in the parish in the build-up to the All-Ireland final. 

Supporting Cork in the All Ireland Hurling Final are Madison Parle and Matthew Lambe, Midelton, Co. Cork.Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision
“There is massive excitement within the club and the parish."

"There are a lot of Cork flags and bunting around the parish. With Blarney as our nearest neighbour, we don’t have the red and white flags up too often. 

"Tomás Ryan and Pat McDonnell were the last two club men to bring All-Ireland senior medals to the parish. We are looking forward to the Liam McCarthy Cup coming to Ballyanly in the not too distant future," the club PRO said.

