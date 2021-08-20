Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 10:14

All-Ireland hurling final: All scheduled and extra trains from Cork and Limerick sold out on Sunday

Iarnród Éireann has announced that all scheduled and extra trains from Cork and Limerick are now sold out on Sunday ahead of the All-Ireland senior hurling final.

Interest in Sunday's All-Ireland final has hit fever pitch with the excitement building all week in Cork ahead of this Sunday's All-Ireland senior hurling final.

Interest in Sunday’s All-Ireland final has hit fever pitch with the excitement building all week in Cork ahead of this Sunday’s All-Ireland senior hurling final. 

Cork supporters are keen to cheer their heroes on as they seek their first title since 2005.

While extra services have been added on Sunday for both Cork and Limerick supporters to and from Dublin Heuston, all scheduled and extra trains from both counties are completely sold out for Sunday morning and returning after the match. 

In addition, many services are now sold out on Saturday also.

Iarnród Éireann has reminded all customers, and in particular, those intending to travel to this weekend’s All-Ireland Hurling Final on Sunday, that advance booking for Intercity rail travel remains mandatory at present.

This is in order to manage the 75% of on-board capacity available for use under current public health measures.

Iarnród Éireann has also reminded customers:

Tickets are not available for sale at stations, including intermediate stations, and only pre booked tickets for specific services will be accepted.

Customers must use their tickets on the train they have booked only, and will not be permitted to travel on any other service.

Face coverings remain mandatory on board at all times of the journey – please cooperate with staff and show courtesy to fellow customers and wear a face covering at all times.

Alcohol will not be permitted onboard any services, and catering services remain suspended.

Countdown to the All-Ireland: Cork red and white hot with final fever

