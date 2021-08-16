National Broadband Plan information event to be held in Carrigaline

The company delivering the National Broadband Plan (NBP) on behalf of the Government, will host a pop-up information event in Cork this weekend to allow the public to learn more about high-speed fibre broadband.

The event will be hosted by National Broadband Ireland (NBI) in Carrigaline.

It aims to give more people an opportunity to learn about the NBP, when high-speed fibre broadband is coming to Carrigaline and the surrounding areas, and how they can get connected.

NBI currently has construction underway to bring fibre to 4,615 premises in the townlands in the Carrigaline Intervention Area, which includes Ringaskiddy, Raffeen Hill, Ballygarven, Fivemilebridge, Doolieve, Crosshaven, Ballyfeard, and Lisroe among others, all of which are already eligible to order services on the new high-speed fibre broadband network.

Customers in these premises can now order broadband services from their retail service providers (RSPs) of choice. This is expected to bring significant benefits directly to consumers and businesses.

In advance of the Fibre-to-the-Home roll out, the NBP provides for the delivery of Broadband Connection Points nationwide.

These facilities include sports clubs, community centres and tourist sites and will provide free public access to high-speed internet in the rollout area.

There are 24 Broadband Connection Points in Cork, 16 of which have already been connected.

Under the National Broadband Plan, Cork will see an investment of €314M in the new high speed fibre network.

Peter Hendrick, CEO of National Broadband Ireland said they are excited about the opportunity to engage directly with the people of Cork and provide information about when high-speed broadband will be available and how they can register for progress updates.

The event will take place on Friday 20 and Saturday 21 August from 10 am to 4 pm each day.