'Great news for the city': Hopes former Debenhams staff will be given employment opportunities at new Mahon Point store

NEWS that retailer Frasers Group is to open a brand-new store at Mahon Point Shopping Centre has been hailed as signifying “another vote of confidence” in Cork city.

The new store will be located in the unit previously occupied by Debenhams until its closure in April 2020 and is one of two new stores set to open in Ireland.

The stores will be the first for the group in Ireland, with the other to be located in Whitewater Shopping Centre in Kildare. Both centres are owned by German fund Deka.

James France, Head of Global Leasehold Property at Frasers Group, said the new openings will bring a “significant number of jobs”.

The Frasers will sell a range of beauty, fashion, accessories and childrenswear, and will boast a beauty hall and a mix of hundreds of brands.

A Sports Direct will also operate within both Mahon Point and Whitewater’s new stores.

The openings will take a phased opening approach, starting with Sports Direct set to open later this year, and luxury lifestyle destination, Frasers, set to open in early 2022.

Speaking to The Echo about the news of the new Cork store, Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher welcomed the announcement.

“It’s great news for Mahon Point Shopping Centre but it’s also great news for the city in general.

“We have such a large retail until that has been vacant since Debenhams left the Irish market.

“It’s signifying that a major international company is showing confidence in Cork and hopefully they could start looking at other vacant units in the city, in particular, the old Roches Stores building,” he said.

The news of the new Cork store prompted some to suggest that Frasers Group should consider offering positions to former Debenhams employees, which Mr Kelleher said he would love to see.

“Of course that is entirely up to the company themselves but to me it would be a no-brainer to hire [former Debenhams] staff who are familiar with the building and who have the experience,” he said.

Carol Ann Bridgeman, a long-serving former employee at Debenhams Mahon Point, welcomed the news that Frasers is to occupy the unit and said it would be a “light at the end of the tunnel” if former Debenhams staff were to be given employment opportunities in the new store.

Carol Bridgeman, Mandate shop steward. Pic; Larry Cummins

“It’s definitely a positive for Mahon Point and for jobs prospects,” she said.

“If the [former Debenhams] staff were given the opportunity to get jobs down there I think it would be great because there was a great community down there.

“There was a fantastic workforce in Mahon Point.

“The service provided was second to none.

“We had regular customers coming in all the time and had really built up a rapport with people,” she said.

Conor Healy, CEO of Cork Chamber, also welcomed the news of the new Cork store.

“It is very welcome news that Frasers is set to open at Mahon Point Shopping Centre, creating a significant number of new jobs in the city.

“With a growing population, Cork is a prime location for retail businesses.

“Cork has a strong track record in attracting investment and today’s announcement by Frasers Group is another vote of confidence in our city,” he said.

The deal for the new units was brokered by Peter O’Meara and Kevin Sweeney from Savills, acting for Deka, with Karl Stewart of Cushman and Wakefield acting for the tenant.

Peter O’Meara, Retail Director at Savills Ireland, described the deals as a “huge boost to the Irish retail market”.

“They demonstrate that despite a challenging retail market, centres which dominate their trade area will continue to attract the best retailers.

“The positive impact on both shopping centres will be significant, as Frasers will bring a widened product offering – in a new modern fit-out – which will boost footfall to the benefit of all retailers in situ,” he continued.

A spokesperson for Deka Immobilien, the owners of Mahon Point and Whitewater Shopping Centres commented:

“We are delighted to have secured a strong new partner in Frasers at Mahon Point and Whitewater and wish them every success for the future.” Mahon Point Shopping Centre is Munster’s largest shopping destination, with over 60 high street stores, restaurants, cafes, as well as a 13 screen cinema.