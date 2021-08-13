Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 07:46

Two men to appear in court in relation to alleged assault in Kinsale

A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, sustained injuries during the incident and were taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault incident that occurred in Kinsale this week.

The incident took place at approximately 10:30pm on Wednesday at St Eltin's Crescent.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 50s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Bandon Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene was preserved for technical examination overnight.

The two men arrested have since been charged in connection with this incident and will appear before a special sitting of Cork City District Court at 10:30am this morning

Investigations are ongoing.

#courtscork courtcork garda
