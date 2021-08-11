Cork families encouraged to check out new 'Playful Culture Trail' this International Youth Day

CORK families are being encouraged to celebrate International Youth Day today by checking out the recently launched 'Playful Culture Trail'.

The trail features over 30 fun things to do in museums, galleries, attractions, and green spaces in the city.

Taking a youth centred approach where fun is front and centre, each attraction on the trail offers a free activity pack for kids on arrival with numerous challenges to complete from scavenger hunts, to sketching tasks, crosswords, and investigation work.

The initiative is part of an ongoing commitment by Cork City Council and other key stakeholders towards making Cork a more 'playful city'.

The Playful Culture Trail is illustrated on a colourful and child friendly map that can be picked up from attractions and hotels in the city.

Commenting on Cork City Playful Culture Trail plans to mark International Youth Day, one of the key organisers Dr Danielle O’Donovan, Programme Manager at Nano Nagle Place, said that Cork city wants to lead the way in encouraging playful engagement in venues that may have traditionally been perceived as quiet spaces.

Megan Buckley (8), Laura Sullivan (7) and Holly Donnacliffe (7) celebrate International Youth Day on the Cork City Playful Culture Trail. Pictured as they become statues and play at The Crawford Art Gallery. Picture: Clare Keogh

"Lots of us want to bring kids to museums, galleries and attractions, but often there isn’t anything designed for them to do.

"This summer in Cork we have turned that problem into a creative opportunity by designing playful and engaging activity packs for kids so that families feel welcome in our cultural spaces."

The Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher said it is uplifting to see families flock to the city’s museums, galleries, and attractions to experience the trail this summer.

"There has never been a better time to explore Cork city and to introduce our children to it’s wonderful culture and heritage.

"I’m really proud that we are creating an open and welcome experience for families in our museums, galleries and historic sites, and look forward to discovering more of the trail with my own children," he continued.

The virtual map can also be downloaded here