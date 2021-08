WELL-KNOWN Cork community organisation Meitheal Mara is presenting two heritage trails in Cork and an online talk as part of this year’s National Heritage Week.

The events have been put together in collaboration with local historian and Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy, and avid sailor, paddler and rower Jack O’Keeffe.

A bridges of Cork audio trail, which provides insights into the histories of the city centre’s bridges, their place in Cork and some of their surrounding histories, will run from August 14 to 22.

The walk around the bridges takes about two hours and the trail runs clockwise from South Gate Bridge up the south channel and down the north channel to cross back to the south channel and end at Nano Nagle Bridge.

“With so many layers of history in Cork, there is much to see on any walk around Cork City and its respective neighbourhoods,” Mr McCarthy said.

“I’m very excited about this new audio trail, which provides insights into the histories of Cork city centre’s bridges, their place in Cork and insights into some of their surrounding local histories”.

“Many Corkonians and visitors have crossed over the River Lee’s bridges and have appreciated the river’s tranquil hypnotic flow. This trail around the bridges is about two hours in length and the trail is clockwise from South Gate Bridge up the south channel and down the north channel to cross back to the south channel... there are 31 bridge stops.”

Meitheal Mara has identified three heritage trails, including the Marina in Cork as part of National Heritage Week. Photo: Kieran McCarthy

Also running from August 14 to 22 is the Marina audio trail, which explores the scenery, historical monuments and living heritage along the River Lee. People who want to take part are asked to bring a smartphone and headphones.

On August 14, Mr O’Keeffe, Meitheal Mara’s dedicated guide, will explain the tricks of planning a full ‘CORKumnavigation’. He will also talk about how the city of Cork was built on a series of 13 islands, with the channels in between being arched over or filled in over the centuries.

The talk will take place at 7pm on August 14 via Zoom.

All three activities are free to join and more information is available at meithealmara.ie