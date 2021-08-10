Thieves targeting cars up to 20 years old in Cork for catalytic converters

THIEVES of catalytic converters in North Cork are targeting cars that are up to 20 years old.

In recent years, thieves were typically targeting hybrid vehicles, because of reduced corrosion, as there was less usage to process pollutants. The converters are in the exhaust system, cleaning up gases before they are emitted from the car.

However, in recent weeks, a rise in the price of metals, including of rhodium and palladium, has led thieves to target cars such as the Toyota Yaris and Toyota Prius.

Thieves are using an automatic jack, which they slide in under the vehicles, and an electric consaw. Garda sources say that such crimes can take place in less then two minutes.

A Garda spokesman said that replacing a catalytic converter in a car could cost up to €600, which can be more than the car is worth.

He said cars have been targeted across the east and north of county Cork, from Youghal to Millstreet.

And he said: “The cars being targeted were from 1999 to 2004.”