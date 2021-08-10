Cork sports stars contribute to successful Olympic Games for RTÉ

CORK Olympians and their teammates helped drive RTÉ television and online viewing figures in recent weeks, as Irish fans tuned into an Olympics like no other.

Online, RTÉ Sport’s Olympic section on RTÉ.ie had almost two million unique users across three weeks, accounting for 16.3m page views. Over 574,000 video streams were made on the website and app. RTÉ Sport also had 13.2m video views of Olympics content on social media, between YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

An average of 141,000 viewers watched two hours of Olympic highlights from Today at the Games every night on RTÉ2.

RTÉ Sport signed off on its final coverage from Tokyo on a high as the Irish boxer Kellie Harrington won a gold medal. She emerged victorious over Brazilian Beatriz Ferreira on Sunday morning and viewers set their alarms early to watch the Dubliner box her way to Olympic glory.

Another good day at the office with @soniaagrith 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/qEtarExpH3 — Rob Heffernan OLY (@RM_Heffernan) August 7, 2021

Kellie’s fight brought significant numbers to RTÉ2 on Sunday morning, with numbers reaching 193,000 at 6.25am.

“RTÉ Sport was privileged to carry the very best of global sport in the world’s greatest showpiece,” Group Head of RTÉ Sport, Declan McBennett, said. “Even more important was our role in reflecting the hopes, dreams and aspirations of the biggest ever Irish Olympic team.

“We were delighted to showcase the culmination of a remarkable journey for our athletes. The national moments created around these Games particularly in rowing and boxing will live long in the memory of the Irish audience and help inspire a future generation of boys and girls to strive for the very highest standards in sport.”

CORK SPORTS STARS LEAD THE WAY

Cork sports stars particularly excelled in Tokyo, with Skibbereen rowers Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy winning an historic Olympic gold rowing medal. The favourites overpowered their closest German challengers, and the rest of the lightweight men’s double sculls field, to secure Olympic immortality.

Skibbereen native Emily Hegarty was part of the Irish women’s four who were Ireland’s first medalists at the Games, securing a bronze medal following an enthralling race.

Cork athlete Phil Healy who made history by becoming the first Irish woman to take part in three track and field events at one Olympic Games, received a huge ovation upon her return to the twin villages of Ballineen and Enniskeane at the weekend.

A strong Cork contingent also provided expert media analysis during the Olympic Games. This included former athletes such as Sonia O’Sullivan, Rob Heffernan, Derval O’Rourke and Tim Harnedy.

In total RTÉ provided almost 268 hours of free-to-air RTÉ coverage over the course of Olympic Games enjoyed by Irish viewers.