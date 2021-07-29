Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 02:08

Tokyo 2020: Skibbereen rowers Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy win gold for Ireland at Olympics

Stunning! Spectacular! Awesome! Cork rowers are the pride of the nation after gold medal win at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic champions: Ireland’s Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan celebrate with their gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics. Picture: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Eoghan Dinan

Skibbereen's Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy are Olympic gold medallists.

The County Cork town and all of Ireland is buzzing this morning after the two rowers won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Paul and Fintan showed their dominance and powered to glory across the course, showing consistency throughout but taking control of the race in the closing 500m to win by a length.

A strong German cred led from the start, following by the Italians, with Ireland in third, and it remained that way through the first 500m and across the second 500m. But the strength of Ireland saw them overtake Italy and attack the German crew across the third 500m of the race, before pulling in front shortly after and never looking back.

In the closing stages they showed their dominance after taking the lead and powered across the line.

So queue the celebrations.

Paul O'Donovan received a spectacular welcome home to Skibbereen with his brother Gary when they won silver at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, but the welcome that awaits our new Olympic gold medallists will surpass that by a distance.

And they'll be joined by Skibbereen's Emily Hegarty, who won Olympic bronze as part of the women's four yesterday.

Bonfires were lit in the hills in celebrations all the way down to West Cork, and again they will be lit when our rowing heroes make their triumphant return home.

Gold medallists and Olympic champions... they have made history for Ireland.

Saying it felt pretty good to win Olympic gold, they stood proudly on the podium as the Irish national anthem echoed out over Tokyo Bay.

Shortly after Ballincollig's Sanita Puspure finished fifth in a semi-final won by Russia, which means she will row in the B final. Her Olympic medal bid ended in disappointment.

