Funeral takes place for driver who died in Monkstown bus crash

THE Bishop of Cork and Ross Fintan Gavin was among the mourners at this morning’s funeral Mass for bus driver Mark Wills, who died in a road crash in Monkstown this week.

The funeral Mass of the 51-year-old took place this morning at 11am in Ballincollig. He suffered a medical trauma which led to him losing control of the single-decker bus while driving through Monkstown on Tuesday.

Well-known local priest Fr Con Cronin also died in the crash.

This morning, members of Mr Wills family gathered for his funeral, which was livestreamed.

Also attending was the parish priest of the Harbour Parishes, Fr Sean O’Sullivan.

Homily

In his homily, Fr Cian O’Sullivan, told the congregation that Tuesday was another normal day until that evening.

Addressing his family, Fr O’Sullivan said: “By Tuesday evening, your world had completely changed.

"The normality and the privacy became surreal and very public, with the passing of Mark.”

He said he had no answers for the family on why “this has happened.”

To his children Cillian and Rebecca, Fr O’Sullivan said: “Nobody really knows what it is like to go through at the moment what ye are going through.”

He told his parents Steve and Madelene that the hardest thing “is to lose a child”.

He continued: “Mark’s life and particularly his role as a bus driver working for Bus Éireann is one those roles in our community is so, so vital.”

He commended Mark and other bus drivers for their work, including during the pandemic, and he added: “The work of a bus driver is not just getting from A to B.”

He said a bus driver welcomes people on to their bus “to take them on the next point of their journey.”

“We may not know where Mark is going but we do believe because of our faith that Mark has reached Heaven and is joined by those who have gone before him.”

He recited the lyrics of the song Hymn of Promise by Natalie Sleeth.

Gifts included a Manchester United jersey and items relating to his time as a member of Highfield Rugby Club.

Fr O’Sullivan prayed for Fr Con Cronin during the Mass, as well as for his family.

The funeral of Fr Cronin takes place this afternoon in St Joseph’s Church in Coomhola, at 2pm. This morning, his body lay in repose in the church from 10am. He will be laid to rest in Kilmacomogue cemetery, outside Bantry.