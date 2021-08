Funerals are taking place today for the two men who died in a bus crash in Monkstown on Tuesday.

Fr Con Cronin was crossing the road on Tuesday when a bus veered out of its trajectory and headed for the kerb on the right side of the road, hitting three cars in its path along with Fr Cronin.

The driver of the bus, Mark Wills from Ballincollig, also died in the crash. Gardaí believe he may have suffered a medical trauma that caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

Fr Cronin, who is originally from Bantry, is lying rest at St Joseph’s Church, Coomhola, today from 10am to 12.30pm.

Members of the public, who would like to visit for personal prayer, are allowed to do so in accordance with HSE and Government guidelines.

A private funeral Mass will then take place at 2pm, which will be live-streamed on www.memoriallane.ie/livestream, and will be followed by a private burial in Kilmacanogue Cemetery.

For further information about the mass, people can contact Collins Funeral Directors, Kealkill, Bantry on 02766123, 086 8364683 or 086 0572473, or email info@collinsundertakers.com.

Personal messages of condolence can also be left on the RIP.ie website in the ‘condolences’ section under the funeral arrangements notice for Fr Cronin.

Mark Wills' funeral takes place today in Ballincollig.

Mr Wills will also be laid to rest today in his hometown.

Mr Wills was the father of two children, Cillian and Rebecca, and the son of Stephen and Madelene, as well as the brother of Gwen, his twin Stephen, Brian and Ken.

Due to current Government guidelines, his funeral will be private, but his requiem Mass will be live-streamed at 11am on the website of the Church of St Mary and St John, Ballincollig.