Cork bishop announces ‘radical’ changes to culture and practices of diocese

BISHOP Fintan Gavin is administering “radical change” in the Diocese of Cork and Ross and has announced a range of changes to the culture and practices of the Church in the area.

In a letter to the parishes of the diocese, Bishop Gavin said: “We have to reconfigure our parish faith communities for mission so that we can live and share the good news of Jesus Christ reaching out to those on the margins of our Church community, those who may have drifted away, our young people and those hurt by the Church.”

The bishop acknowledged the hard work and dedication of many parish priests throughout the pandemic. The head of the diocese of Cork and Ross said that some changes were necessary for a renewed sense of parish, diocese and faith community, which “will seek to involve all people of faith in the growth and mission of our parishes”.

Bishop Gavin encouraged new ways of sharing the Gospel with people of all ages. He described a “new pastoral approach”, called “families of parishes”, which will be “served by a group of priests ministering together and collaborating closely with the lay people of those parishes in all aspects of parish life”.

Fr Chris O’Donovan, as episcopal vicar for mission and ministry, will co-ordinate this.

“These are early first steps by way of piloting the idea of families of parishes and I am grateful to those priests and parishes who have agreed to be part of this new pastoral approach.”

The following appointments will take effect from Saturday, September 4: