Tue, 03 Aug, 2021 - 07:00

Cork priest says dioceses going ahead with Confirmations and Communions are 'putting lives at risk'

Cork priest says dioceses going ahead with Confirmations and Communions are 'putting lives at risk'

Killeagh-based Fr Tim Hazelwood, who is a member of the Association of Catholic Priests, said that the Church has a “moral responsibility to protect people”.

Ann Murphy

A CORK priest has hit out at bishops who are planning to flout public health guidelines by holding First Communion and Confirmation ceremonies.

Killeagh-based Fr Tim Hazelwood, who is a member of the Association of Catholic Priests, said that the Church has a “moral responsibility to protect people”.

But he said plans by some dioceses to go ahead with Confirmation and First Communion ceremonies despite advice against such a move is “putting people’s lives at risk”.

No decisions have yet been announced by the Diocese of Cork and Ross, or the Diocese of Cloyne.

Fr Hazelwood said: “I believe we should continue to follow the advice that is being given. I am saddened that the Church is one of the first to go against it. We are supposed to be pro-life.” 

Fr Tim Hazelwood
Fr Tim Hazelwood

At present, four bishops across the country have indicated that First Communion and Confirmation ceremonies will go ahead in their dioceses – despite Government guidelines advising that such ceremonies should not take place.

The dioceses include Meath, where former Cork and Ross priest Tom Deenihan is currently Bishop.

Fr Hazelwood said that sacraments such as First Communion and Confirmation are typically attended by large numbers of people from younger age groups, who are not yet vaccinated.

He believes that such ceremonies should be delayed for a number of weeks until the vaccination programme is rolled out, because of the social events which typically follow a First Communion or Confirmation ceremony.

He said a decision by some dioceses to go against the guidelines will put priests “in an awful position”, where pressure will be put on them by parents to go ahead with ceremonies.

He added: “The church should be giving leadership on what is best for the common good.”

Read More

Q&A: What families can expect at weddings and baptisms in Cork churches

More in this section

Barmans arms pulling a pint of beer 'What I said was wrong and I am sorry for it': Cork publican issues apology for saying he hoped Covid would go on for 10 years
Cork expert issues warning on post-cardiac care as waiting lists increase Cork expert issues warning on post-cardiac care as waiting lists increase
Ireland administers 2.1m vaccines in six weeks Ireland administers 2.1m vaccines in six weeks
religion#religion
Former Walking On Cars frontman Pa Sheehy announces Cork show

Former Walking On Cars frontman Pa Sheehy announces Cork show

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more