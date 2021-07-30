Q&A: What families can expect at weddings and baptisms in Cork churches

If you’re attending a wedding or baptism after August 5 in Cork, you might be wondering what to expect.

Bishop of Cork and Ross Fintan Gavin has advised parishes of the measures that will be implemented across churches in the diocese from next week.

How many can attend weddings?

The number of people who can attend a wedding in a church can increase to 100 from August 5. However, this can only happen where the size of the church allows for adequate Covid-19 safety measures to be implemented.

If a church cannot accommodate 100 people in line with these protective measures Bishop Gavin as said it may be possible to facilitate the celebration of the Sacrament of Marriage in a neighbouring church that can accommodate such numbers.

What kind of protective measures will be in place?

Social distancing measures will be in place.

The premises will be subdivided into distinct sections (cordoned or marked appropriately) of no more than 50 persons in each section.

There will be a minimum of four metres between sections.

Each section will have its own entrance and exit route.

The premises will be well ventilated.

Can people move between sections?

No, there will be strictly no movement of people between sections before, during or after the service.

What about baptisms?

Arrangements can be made for the celebration of baptisms in parishes from Thursday August 5 next limited to immediate family members to include parents, siblings, sponsors and grandparents.

How many can attend baptisms?

Every effort should be made to keep the number in attendance to less than ten people for individual baptisms, Bishop Gavin said. He added that the guidance issued further states that celebrations “must follow all protective measures and social gatherings afterwards should be avoided”.

What about the sacraments of Holy Communion and Confirmation?

Bishop Gavin has said that guidance states the celebration of the Sacraments of First Holy Communion and Confirmation in parishes should not take place at this time. He said: “It is hoped that further guidance will become available shortly.”