Planning application lodged for apartment scheme on Cork’s northside

A planning application for an apartment scheme at an infill site on Cork’s northside has been lodged with the city council.

Majestic Property Developers Limited is seeking permission for the development of 27 residential apartment units in two blocks ranging in height from two to four storeys on a site at Old Market Place and Blarney Street.

The apartments would comprise of 17 one-bed units and ten two-bed units.

In an Architectural Design Statement prepared by CEA Architects on behalf of the applicant, it states that the site of intended development is approximately 0.13 hectares at Old Market Place, Gurranabraher.

“The site was previously used as a bakery with a small shop occupying the south east corner of the site.

“The proposed development site is located to the north of the North Channel.

“It is bounded by a group of residential structures on Blarney Street to the south and a cluster of houses facing onto Old Market Place to the north.

“To the east is Old Market Place and to the west is a host of back land developments including a builders yard directly adjacent and a residential development immediately beyond that,” the report states.

It says the development will be split level “to accommodate the steep slope on the site” and states that two large south and west facing courtyards will be provided for public amenity.

No car parking will be provided with the development.

“The development is intended to be carless and as such the primary means of connection will be pedestrian,” the report states.

The proposed development will provide secured cycle parking.

The development includes the demolition of 489.5m2 of the existing vacant and derelict structures while maintaining 50.5m2 of existing buildings.

Part of the existing structure is on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage.

The Architectural Design Statement says that the proposed design of the scheme responds to the “rich historic heritage of the context while maintaining a clear sense of self”.

The development also includes landscaping and boundary treatments, surface treatments, drainage, footpaths and all ancillary site development works.

A decision on the planning application is due by September 20.