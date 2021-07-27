Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 11:16

Cyclist killed in Cork accident to be laid to rest tomorrow

Cyclist killed in Cork accident to be laid to rest tomorrow

Gardaí in Fermoy are investigating the accident

THE cyclist killed in a road accident in Kildorrery will be laid to rest tomorrow.

Michael Burke of Ballinamona Cross, Shanballymore, died on Saturday evening, just a week ahead of his 47th birthday.

The accident happened at Meadstown, Kildorrery at 6.20pm and Mr Burke was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

He lies in repose at his home from this afternoon, with reception into Christ the King Church in Shanballymore tomorrow for 2pm Requiem Mass. He will be laid to rest afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, siblings and relatives.

Gardaí appealed for anyone with information about the incident, or anyone who may have video including dashcam footage, to contact them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

More in this section

Cork in line to host world's largest sailing event Cork in line to host world's largest sailing event
Popular Cork café unable to open tomorrow due to impacts of 'unprecedented weather conditions' Popular Cork café unable to open tomorrow due to impacts of 'unprecedented weather conditions'
Emergency services dealing with collision in Cork, road closed for ‘some time’ Emergency services dealing with collision in Cork, road closed for ‘some time’
cork road deaths
People warned against swimming at Cork beach due to rip current

People warned against swimming at Cork beach due to rip current

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more