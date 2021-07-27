Cyclist killed in Cork accident to be laid to rest tomorrow

THE cyclist killed in a road accident in Kildorrery will be laid to rest tomorrow.

Michael Burke of Ballinamona Cross, Shanballymore, died on Saturday evening, just a week ahead of his 47th birthday.

The accident happened at Meadstown, Kildorrery at 6.20pm and Mr Burke was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

He lies in repose at his home from this afternoon, with reception into Christ the King Church in Shanballymore tomorrow for 2pm Requiem Mass. He will be laid to rest afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, siblings and relatives.

Gardaí appealed for anyone with information about the incident, or anyone who may have video including dashcam footage, to contact them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.