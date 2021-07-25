'A big relief to everyone': Cork Educate Together NS delighted with new home but say purpose-built building still needed 

The principal of Owenabue Educate Together National School (ETNS) has said they are delighted to have secured a premises for the coming school year and the two years after that but said that in the long-term they will need a purpose-built, permanent building.

It has been confirmed that Owenabue ETNS will be based in Rosemount, Heron’s Wood in Carrigaline from this September onwards. They will be based in the building, which was previously occupied by the Sonas Special Junior Primary School, for the next three years.

The Owenabue ETNS, which opened last year, was originally scheduled to move to the current Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighin building in Carrigaline, however, a new special school will be located on this site.

This resulted in a frantic search for new accommodation ahead of the new academic year.

Sonas Junior primary school along with a 500-pupil Gaelcholáiste and Gaelscoil will all be based in the new three-school campus at Ardnacloghy, Carrigaline.

Owenabue Educate Together NS Principal Trina Golden welcomed the move to the building in Rosemount.

“It is brilliant news," she told The Echo. "It is very positive and it suits us. It is a good site and it is in a good location.

"It is exciting. The kids will have new facilities. There is great outdoor space out the back which is very important. It is on the right side of the river and it is not too close to other schools."

Ms Golden said the solution to their accommodation problem will bring great relief to all concerned.

We will be there for the next three years. It is a big relief to everyone. It is great news for the teachers, parents, and the students. We are due to reopen on September 1. We will also be opening our new autism class which is great news. It was a big worry not knowing where we were going and would we have the space?

"Three years gives us a bit of security.”

The school principal expects 30 pupils for the start of the new academic year as their numbers continue to grow. Ms Golden said going forward they will ultimately need a new purpose-built permanent building to meet the growing demand.

“We will probably have about 30 students in September. We are still putting pressure on as we need a new build. There is no space in Carrigaline to be jumping again.

“We have to get a new purpose-built permanent building as our numbers are going to keep increasing. We are also down to be a 16 class school. We will need bigger space,” she added.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education told The Echo: “Arrangements are currently in train to provide interim accommodation for Owenabue Educate Together National School and the plans are being progressed.

“In tandem with this, the process for identifying a suitable site to construct a permanent school building for Owenabue National School has been initiated.”