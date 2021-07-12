Mon, 12 Jul, 2021 - 11:09

More than 60 admitted patients waiting for beds at Cork hospitals

More than 60 admitted patients waiting for beds at Cork hospitals

The figures show 45 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the emergency department (ED) at Cork University Hospital. Picture Dan Linehan

More than 60 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals in Cork this morning.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s Trolley Watch, 343 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals around the country this morning.

Of these patients, 263 patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 80 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

The figures show 45 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the emergency department (ED) at Cork University Hospital, the highest number of admitted patients waiting for beds at any ED in the country.

Elsewhere in Cork, 19 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the Mercy University Hospital.

Read More

'We need to stop burying our heads in the sand': Cork's Lord Mayor on need to address causes of addiction

More in this section

Damage by gravedigger (63) to Ballincollig cemetery could have been caused by temporary amnesia condition, court hears Damage by gravedigger (63) to Ballincollig cemetery could have been caused by temporary amnesia condition, court hears
Group seeks to overturn permission for some Cork city flood relief works in High Court Group seeks to overturn permission for some Cork city flood relief works in High Court
Judge praises Cork graduates for Covid sacrifices Judge praises Cork graduates for Covid sacrifices
cork health
Tourists flocking to holiday home of murdered Sophie Toscan du Plantier in wake of high profile documentaries

Tourists flocking to holiday home of murdered Sophie Toscan du Plantier in wake of high profile documentaries

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more