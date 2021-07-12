More than 60 admitted patients waiting for beds at Cork hospitals

More than 60 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals in Cork this morning.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s Trolley Watch, 343 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals around the country this morning.

Of these patients, 263 patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 80 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

The figures show 45 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the emergency department (ED) at Cork University Hospital, the highest number of admitted patients waiting for beds at any ED in the country.

Elsewhere in Cork, 19 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the Mercy University Hospital.