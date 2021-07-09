Cork weather: Here's how the forecast is looking for the weekend ahead

Cork looks set for a weekend of mostly wet conditions, according to the latest forecast from Met Éireann.

Showery bursts of rain will continue for the rest of today and overnight.

Tomorrow will bring "a mix of sunny spells and a few passing showers" for much of the day, the national forecaster has said.

However, during the evening there is the chance of some showery outbreaks of rain moving in.

Tomorrow will be warm and humid with maximum afternoon temperatures ranging between 18 to 21 degrees in light southerly breezes.

On Sunday there will be a mix of sunshine and heavy showers with the potential for "some thundery downpours". "Across Munster, the showers may merge to give a more persistent spell of rain," Met Éireann stated.

While the forecast for the weekend looks less than ideal, brighter conditions have been forecast for next week with the national weather forecaster saying there will be "plenty of dry weather".