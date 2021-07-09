Astronaut aboard International Space Station shares beautiful picture of 'the lovely city of Cork'

An astronaut currently aboard the International Space Station has given a special mention to Cork city on social media.

Shane Kimbrough, who is one of the crew members aboard the ISS has been taking to Twitter to share some impressive images taken from space and our very own Cork is the latest to be shared.

Posting the image of Cork city to Twitter, the US NASA astronaut said that he had “great memories in the lovely city of Cork”.

The image shows Cork city centre and its suburbs with landmarks such as University College Cork (UCC), Fitzgerald Park, The Lough and Tramore Valley Park identifiable from above.

Great memories in the lovely city of Cork, Ireland! Blackrock Castle Observatory (near the center of the photo) was first built as a fort in 1582, with the purpose of discouraging pirates & invaders along the River Lee & Lough Mahon. pic.twitter.com/osnyc73eNl — Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) July 8, 2021

A special mention was given by Mr Kimbrough to Blackrock Castle Observatory which is also pictured.

"Blackrock Castle Observatory (near the center of the photo) was first built as a fort in 1582, with the purpose of discouraging pirates & invaders along the River Lee & Lough Mahon,” he posted.

Blackrock Castle staff were quick to reply, thanking him for sharing the image and inviting him back to “Ireland’s real capital”.

"Thanks for sharing Shane! We hope you're keeping well and here's hoping we get to welcome you back to Ireland's real capital in the not too distant future!,” they posted.

Mr Kimbrough is one of seven astronauts and cosmonauts currently aboard the ISS, along with Pyotr Dubrov, Megan McArthur, Thomas Pesquet, Akihiko Hoshide, Oleg Novitskiy and Mark Vande Hei.