Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 07:00

Cork's 'oldest garda' and founder of Garda Youth Awards to retire

Garda James O'Mahony will retire on July 24 – the day before his 61st birthday. Picture: Denis Minihane.

THE Cork garda who founded the Garda Youth Awards is retiring in the coming weeks.

Garda James O’Mahony will retire on July 24 – the day before his 61st birthday.

The well-known juvenile liaison officer is based in Bandon and has spent the majority of his almost forty years of service in the Cork West garda division.

The mandatory retirement age for all members at 60 years of age.

However, Garda O’Mahony was one of a number of gardaí who were granted an extra year because of the pandemic.

He said: “I am the second oldest garda in the country and am the oldest garda in Cork. I will be 61 on July 25.” 

He began the Garda Youth Awards in Cork West garda division 25 years ago. 

The awards scheme rolled out across the country since then and now each garda division has their own awards.

He has been a juvenile liaison officer for the past 26 years and is now taking up a part time role with Kinsale Youth Support Services.

He is one of a number of gardaí retiring throughout Cork county this year.

