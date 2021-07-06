Cork hotel set to unveil new panoramic rooftop bar and terrace in August

THE Montenotte Hotel will unveil a brand-new panoramic rooftop bar and terrace which offers uninterrupted views of Cork city and county this August.

Constantly evolving to create memorable experiences for guests, The Montenotte Hotel will be revealing the latest edition to this destination hotel, a brand-new rooftop bar, and terrace, aptly named ‘The Glasshouse’, in early August.

The Glasshouse has been designed with creativity, offering a distinctively eclectic vibe and will offer an experience like no other.

Opening just in time for the August Bank Holiday weekend with an investment in the region of €1 million, this new addition aims to elevate the experience for guests as it offers an architecturally designed, art-deco-inspired setting to enjoy the very best of Cork hospitality.

Commenting on the announcement, General Manager Brian Bowler stated:

“This exciting new development for The Montenotte Hotel has been in the works for some time.

"We have been working closely with leading architects Henry J Lyons to create something spectacular, paying close attention to every detail from the show-stopping glass exterior and custom-built bridge to bespoke art-deco-inspired interiors and enticing cocktail and drinks menus.

“Everything about this rooftop bar will ooze high-end sophistication and will offer an exclusive appeal."

It is the perfect location for pre or post-dinner drinks and people can enjoy the wonderful views of Cork,” he added.

While taking in the views, guests can enjoy a range of exclusive botanical signature cocktails, specially crafted by The Montenotte Hotel’s award-winning mixologists which have taken their inspiration from the Victorian gardens that surround The Glasshouse.

Mr Bowler added:

“The Glasshouse will set a new standard and help to ‘raise the bar’ for Cork as a highly desirable destination with a range of amenities giving guests the luxury to rest and relax. As a hotel, we are focussed on continually innovating and always aim to create memorable experiences for guests.”

For guests hoping to be one of the first to experience The Glasshouse in August, The Montenotte Hotel has introduced an enticing new limited edition ‘Sunset Breakaway Package’.

Ray Kelleher, director of sales & marketing, The Montenotte Hotel, Cork, pictured on the panorama terrace against the backdrop of the Victorian sunken gardens. Picture Denis Minihane.

From only €295 per stay, the package includes a one-night bed and breakfast for two adults, with a reserved table at The Glasshouse on arrival where guests will enjoy “The Royale Rose” - one of the new elegant signature cocktails made with their bespoke ‘Montenotte Gin’, fresh strawberries and prosecco, as well as a two-course lunch at the Panorama Bistro either on arrival or departure to extend the visit.

For further information on The Glasshouse at The Montenotte Hotel, or to make a reservation, please visit www.themontenottehotel.com.