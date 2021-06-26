Sat, 26 Jun, 2021 - 14:00

More than a third of work completed on Macroom bypass

A view of the new flyover which goes over the R618 on the Macroom bypass and runs alongside the River Sullane looking West with Macroom town on the left and the Mill road on the right. Picture Dan Linehan.

Roisin Burke

Works are continuing on the Macroom bypass with the number of workers on site increasing in recent weeks.

Cork County Council Senior Engineer Jim Molloy said that the workforce was increasing in line with Government guidelines for the management of Covid-19 with 40% of the 300+ workforce now vaccinated against the illness.

Mr Molloy said 35% of the overall works were now completed, with a breakdown of 85% of the detailed design, 98% of the site clearance 98%, 32% of the earthworks, 57% of the structures and 16.5% of the drainage/ducts as well as 58% of utilities progressed.

Mr Molloy also said that active travel route options are also being considered.

Construction on the overall development, representing an investment of €280 million in County Cork, commenced in early 2020.

Works on the 22km scheme are well underway, with the dual carriageway and associated structures being constructed, including the 121-metre bridge which journeyed from Seville in Spain to the Gaeltacht Mhuscraí.

The project is scheduled to be complete by the end of 2023.

