Man held lighter close to fuel tank as Gardaí tried to seize scrambler on Cork estate

GARDAÍ seizing a scrambler motorbike in a field where children were playing had to contend with a man obstructing them by holding a lighter close to the fuel tank.

30-year-old Denis Kepple of Monastery Way, Fair Hill, Cork, pleaded guilty to a number of charges arising out of the incident at Innishannon Road, Fair Hill.

Judge Olann Kelleher said at Cork District Court, “Gardaí were concerned about the safety of kids on a scrambler.

“Mr Kepple took the law into his own hands in a manner that was completely stupid. He took an open flame against the tank in front of children.

“Fortunately, it did not blow up. He put himself and others at risk.”

For failing to comply with the directions of the gardaí to leave the area at the time the judge imposed a five-month suspended sentence. On the related charge of obstruction, he was given 240 hours of community service.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the defendant had paid a lot for the bike and was upset that it was being seized and he over-reacted.

In fairness to the accused, he was doing much more positive things with his life in terms of employment and other matters now, Mr Buttimer said.