Council to carry out review and assessment of playgrounds in Carrigaline MD 

Playgrounds in the Carrigaline Municipal District (MD) are being assessed and reviewed to determine what upgrades, if any, are needed.

The survey is being carried out following a suggestion by Fianna Fáil Councillor Seamus McGrath who said there were a number of playgrounds that needed to be made more accessible to children with additional needs.

Mr McGrath made his comments following the addition of an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Communication Board that has been installed in Carrigaline Community Park.

The communication board is to help make playgrounds more ASD friendly, and help to overcome language barriers, as well as encouraging imaginative play.

This is a pilot project and further rollout will be considered by the Council based on feedback.

Mr McGrath said that at the recent approval of the capital budget, the County Council had fought for avenues to access funding to upgrade existing playgrounds.

“There are a number of playgrounds where the equipment is dated and needs to be upgraded, where we need to make the playgrounds more inclusive and cater for children with additional needs.

“I would love it if we were able to pick a playground every year that is upgraded, maybe with a combination of funding from capital funding and maybe the town development fund.”

Mr McGrath suggested the area office could review the playgrounds and carry out a survey to determine the type of equipment, the age of equipment and the suitability of the equipment.

Independent Councillor Marcia D’Alton supported the suggestions and said it was a brilliant idea that was very necessary.

The MD agreed to look at the current status of playgrounds in the MD.