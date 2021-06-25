Fri, 25 Jun, 2021 - 08:59

Dedicated paediatric epilepsy monitoring unit opens in Cork

Dedicated paediatric epilepsy monitoring unit opens in Cork

The Bon Secours Hospital Cork has opened a dedicated Paediatric Epilepsy Monitoring Unit. Pictured are Dr. Peter Kinirons Consultant Neurologist/Clinical Neurophysiologist and Ms. Antonia Walsh CNMII Children’s Ward looking at the monitor. Images by Gerard McCarthy.

John Bohane

THE Bon Secours Hospital in Cork has opened a dedicated paediatric epilepsy monitoring unit.

The dedicated paediatric epilepsy monitoring unit is the first of its kind in the Munster region and the first private unit in the country.

This state of the art unit consists of one dedicated bed with continuous nurse supervision and video EEG recording, located in the children’s ward.

Ms. Antonia Walsh CNMII Children’s Ward, Ms. Claudia Leite Senior Neurophysiologist, Dr. Niamh Lynch Consultant Paediatric Neurologist, James Fisher Neurophysiologist and Dr. Peter Kinirons  Consultant Neurologist/Clinical Neurophysiologist.Images by Gerard McCarthy.
Ms. Antonia Walsh CNMII Children’s Ward, Ms. Claudia Leite Senior Neurophysiologist, Dr. Niamh Lynch Consultant Paediatric Neurologist, James Fisher Neurophysiologist and Dr. Peter Kinirons  Consultant Neurologist/Clinical Neurophysiologist.Images by Gerard McCarthy.

Patients admitted to the ward will benefit from timely diagnosis and management of epilepsy; all done in a safe environment and supervised by highly trained paediatric nurses and neurophysiologists.

The Bon Secours said that the launch of this unit was made possible following a joint effort by Consultant Paediatric Neurologist, Dr Niamh Lynch and the Neurophysiology Department, led by Dr Peter Kinirons.

Referrals for the unit are now being accepted. 

Read More

€28m upgrade begins at Mercy University Hospital

More in this section

Ships encouraged to sound their horns in Cork harbour at midday to mark special day Ships encouraged to sound their horns in Cork harbour at midday to mark special day
Firefighters taking equipment from fire truck and preparing Fire crews deal with two separate incidents in Cork
Cork scout leader had the 'perfect cover story' as he sexually assaulted boys Cork scout leader had the 'perfect cover story' as he sexually assaulted boys
cork health
Council to carry out review and assessment of playgrounds in Carrigaline MD 

Council to carry out review and assessment of playgrounds in Carrigaline MD 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it” “I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more