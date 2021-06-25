Dedicated paediatric epilepsy monitoring unit opens in Cork

THE Bon Secours Hospital in Cork has opened a dedicated paediatric epilepsy monitoring unit.

The dedicated paediatric epilepsy monitoring unit is the first of its kind in the Munster region and the first private unit in the country.

This state of the art unit consists of one dedicated bed with continuous nurse supervision and video EEG recording, located in the children’s ward.

Ms. Antonia Walsh CNMII Children’s Ward, Ms. Claudia Leite Senior Neurophysiologist, Dr. Niamh Lynch Consultant Paediatric Neurologist, James Fisher Neurophysiologist and Dr. Peter Kinirons Consultant Neurologist/Clinical Neurophysiologist.Images by Gerard McCarthy.

Patients admitted to the ward will benefit from timely diagnosis and management of epilepsy; all done in a safe environment and supervised by highly trained paediatric nurses and neurophysiologists.

The Bon Secours said that the launch of this unit was made possible following a joint effort by Consultant Paediatric Neurologist, Dr Niamh Lynch and the Neurophysiology Department, led by Dr Peter Kinirons.

Referrals for the unit are now being accepted.