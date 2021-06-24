€28m upgrade begins at Mercy University Hospital

A €28 million development project at the Mercy University Hospital has gotten underway.

The project includes an expanded ED footprint, surge ICU capacity, 30 additional inpatient beds, 2 operating theatres, and a refurbished and expanded radiology department.

This week, work is ongoing on replacing the recently-demolished radiology department with a three-storey modular building, by ESS Modular.

The internal fit out of the building will be completed over the coming months. The demolished building was more than 40 years old, built for 16 staff. Now, the department caters for 75,000 examinations a year and has 54 staff.

Also incorporated in the overall project are lift replacements, electrical upgrades and an enhanced medical gas supply.

Prebuilt modulars are delivered and lifted into position to the Mercy University hospital on Sheares street Cork Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Shane O’Donnell of the hospital’s Technical Services Office said “This fast track project will be a great facility for the radiology department and the hospital and will improve the patient experience. I am delighted to be part of the project team involved and look forward to the project’s successful completion later in the year. We appreciate the support of all the project stakeholders in delivering this project.”

Among the elements of the new facility will be five ultrasound screening rooms and will provide staff with work facilities commensurate with all infection control requirements.

The project is expected to be complete by early autumn.

The MUH CEO, Sandra Daly, welcomed this considerable investment in the hospital which allows it to address its urgent infrastructural and clinical needs. This schedule of expansion will also allow the hospital to respond in a timely manner to current and future healthcare demand.

She said: “In its 164th year of operation, it is wonderful to see ‘the Mercy’ going from strength to strength. These developments will ensure that as the 21 st century progresses, MUH will continue to serve the people of Cork and beyond in a responsive and safe manner, with healthcare facilities that deliver safe, effective care to those who need it most”.