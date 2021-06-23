Yacht rescued by RNLI in West Cork 

A yacht with mechanical issues was rescued by the Union Hall RNLI on Tuesday night off Toe Head in West Cork.

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their inshore lifeboat Margaret Bench of Solihull, by the Irish Coast Guard.

The lifeboat helmed by Michael Limrick with Liam Limrick and Craig Jennings onboard, were on a training exercise at the time, and launched back out to sea at 9pm.

The lifeboat made its way to the area off Toe Head where the crew observed that the yacht was making progress but was slow due to mechanical issues.

Sea conditions were good at the time with a moderate northerly breeze, so the volunteer crew stayed alongside the yacht and escorted it back to the pier at Union Hall.

Following the call out, Union Hall RNLI Deputy Launching Authority Peter Deasy said: “Our volunteer crew were just returning from an exercise and a busy day of training so I asked the crew if they would like an alternative crew but they were very willing to interrupt their training and proceed to assist the casualties.

“We congratulate Craig Jennings on what started as a three-hour training exercise for him but turned into nearly five hours at sea and included his first call out with Union Hall RNLI.

“We would remind everyone for the season ahead to always carry a means of communication and wear a lifejacket.”