Pop-up Covid test centre to open in Cork town today

A pop-up Covid-19 test centre will open in Bandon this morning.

The pop-up test-site will offer free testing without an appointment from 11am to 7pm on the grounds of Bandon Community Hospital, Hospital Road, Cloghmacsimon (Eircode P72 W564).

The facility will also open tomorrow from 11am to 7pm.

The opening of the pop-up test centre follows on from pop-up testing offered in recent weeks at a number of other locations across Cork.

The testing is available to those living in the area who:

- are aged 16 and over

- who do not have Covid-19 symptoms

- have not tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months.

Anyone presenting for the walk-in testing must:

- bring a photo ID and

- provide a mobile phone number to get their test results.

The opening of the pop-up test site is part of a planned roll-out of walk-in testing in several parts of the region in recent weeks, and has been planned by the Department of Public Health (HSE South); the National Ambulance Service and is supported by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

Meanwhile, people are also being advised that it is now also possible to make their own appointment for testing at the existing Covid-19 test sites in Cork which are in Dunmanway and Cork city.

Booking is available at: https://covid19test.healthservice.ie/hse-self-referral/

Appointments are available from 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday in Dunmanway (Eircode P47 CK70) and from 11.30am to 6.30pm seven days a week at the Lee test centre in Cork city (Eircode T23 KR96).