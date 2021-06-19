Sat, 19 Jun, 2021 - 17:17

Take the vaccine for yourself and wider society: Taoiseach praises Irish vaccination stats and urges people to avail of jab 

Micheál Martin made the plea after he was asked today about anecdotal reports of reluctance among people who have had their first vaccination.

Ann Murphy

THE Taoiseach is urging people to take their second dose of Covid-19 vaccines when offered, to help protect themselves, their family and society.

Speaking in Carrigaline this afternoon, he said that the vaccine take up has been very positive to date, adding that the government want to maintain that across the age cohorts.

He said there is “no real evidence” at the moment of people not turning up for their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“There is no real evidence yet that there is a significant issue here, but we are appealing to people when you get the call to get your second vaccine, to take it up."

He added that taking the second dose will “give you protection, it will give your family protection and wider society protection".

He also said that Ireland is top of the EU table in terms of participation in the vaccination programme.

Regarding international travel, the Taoiseach said that the July 19th date for the return of non-essential foreign travel is some weeks away yet. 

But he said: “We are certainly on target to be a part of the European framework in terms of the Covid digital certificate which I think is an important milestone and also gives a signal to the aviation industry that things are getting better for them as well.” 

“We do, from an Irish perspective, understand the centrality of aviation to the connectivity issue. 

"Ireland is a small open economy and connectivity is very important in terms of growth of that economy.”

coronavirushealthcork politics
