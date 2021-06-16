Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 17:51

Gardaí issue warning over fraud phone calls 

Gardaí issue warning over fraud phone calls 

Gardaí are urging the public to spread the word of fraud prevention as people continue to fall victim to scams on a daily basis.

Roisin Burke

Gardaí are warning people to be wary of phone fraud following reports of automated scam calls pertaining to be An Garda Siochana in recent days.

Gardaí are urging the public to spread the word of fraud prevention as people continue to fall victim to scams on a daily basis.

In recent days Gardaí have received reports nationwide including reports from Counties Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin and Kilkenny relating to automated scam phone calls.

The advice also follows incidents and Garda warnings for the North Cork area where people were pretending to be from An Garda Síochána, Social Welfare, the Attorney General’s Office, banks, delivery companies and other businesses.

The recipient is called and advised via a recorded message that An Garda Síochána is investigating them in relation to suspicious activity linked to their PPS number.

In order to rectify the situation, the recipient is then advised to press a number to speak to someone further in relation to the matter. These scam calls are mainly coming from numbers with the 087 prefix.

The advice of An Garda Síochána is as follows:

• Do not engage with the caller.

• Do not return the call.

• Do not follow the automated instructions – Do not press 1 etc.

• Never disclose personal or financial information.

• Hang up and block the number if possible.

“If you believe you may have fallen victim to this scam, contact your financial institution and report the matter to local Gardaí.”

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Electric Picnic organiser Melvin Benn has said he sees “no reason” why the Government should not allow the music fest Electric Picnic pushed back three weeks; Organisers confident festival will go ahead
Government watching rising number of Covid cases in England 'very carefully' Government watching rising number of Covid cases in England 'very carefully'
gavel Man found guilty of raping woman while she slept
cork garda
Gardaí attempt to return lost cash in Cork to owner

Gardaí attempt to return lost cash in Cork to owner

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more