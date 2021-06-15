Indiependence Festival receives funding for outdoor concert series in Cork city

FESTIVAL lovers in Cork may be able to look forward to a return of the Indiependence Festival with a new outdoor concert series at Tramore Valley Park following the allocation of funding under a scheme to support the entertainment sector.

A total of €264,460 in funding has been allocated to the Indiependence Music and Arts Festival as part of the Live Performance Support Scheme that was announced by the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, TD.

The festival organisers were one of 237 recipients to benefit from the scheme under which a total of €25 million was allocated to assist commercial venues, producers and promoters to plan live performances across the country over the summer months.

The funds have been allocated for PaircLife, an outdoor concert series at Tramore Valley Park presented by Indiependence.

Labour Local Area Rep for Cork City Peter Horgan warmly welcomed the funding and the possibility for the outdoor event.

"This is what the park was designed for, to host such concerts," he said.

"I hope that the necessary arrangements are put in place to support musicians and live entertainment workers effectively for this project and others around Cork city.

“Simple wins like fast-tracking the Half Moon Lane Gate works and ensuring there is a safe crossing area from the Park n Ride will contribute to this event being successful and ensuring there are more to come."

Shane Dunne, of the Indiependence Music and Arts Festival, said they are currently working on the plans.

“We’re still working on it, the venue has yet to be confirmed," he said.

"But we hope to be able to add something to a great outdoor summer in Cork.”

Last October, organisers announced that the festival would not be returning to Mitchelstown.

At the time, during what would have been its 15th year, the festival said they were looking to the future and to something new.