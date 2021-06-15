Cork entertainment sector receives boost of more than €2m funding

OVER €2million in funding has been announced for a number of businesses and organisations in the entertainment sector in Cork to assist commercial venues, producers and promoters to plan live performances over the summer months.
The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, TD has today announced recipients of the €25 million in funding for a total of 237 organisations benefitting from the Live Performance Support Scheme.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the allocation for Cork’s live entertainment sector will be of great benefit for venues over the summer period.
“The Live Performance Support Scheme launched by Minister Martin today will provide a much-needed boost and jobs for performers, artists, and support staff in the industry, as well as the public who get to enjoy a wealth of talent on display over the coming months.”
Speaking on the launch, Minister Maritn said:
“I am very pleased to announce this funding, which will encompass and support a wide range of performances over the coming summer months. I know this funding will assist in the employment of performers, artists, technicians, creative and performance support staff across the sector, bringing much-needed employment to many who have not had work for many, many months.
Some of those to benefit from funding in Cork include the White Horse who have been allocated €131,992, Indiependence Music & Arts Festival (Tramore Valley) with €264,460, Crane Lanee Theatre with €157,539, Sin é with € Cyprus Avenue (€152,065) and City Limits – The Comedy Club (€104,200).
A full list is available here.