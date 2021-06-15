Cork entertainment sector receives boost of more than €2m funding

OVER €2million in funding has been announced for a number of businesses and organisations in the entertainment sector in Cork to assist commercial venues, producers and promoters to plan live performances over the summer months.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, TD has today announced recipients of the €25 million in funding for a total of 237 organisations benefitting from the Live Performance Support Scheme.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the allocation for Cork’s live entertainment sector will be of great benefit for venues over the summer period.

“This allocation of millions of euros in funding for the live entertainment sector in Cork will help venues provide an exciting programme of live performances and activities throughout the summer."

“The Live Performance Support Scheme launched by Minister Martin today will provide a much-needed boost and jobs for performers, artists, and support staff in the industry, as well as the public who get to enjoy a wealth of talent on display over the coming months.”

Speaking on the launch, Minister Maritn said:

“I am very pleased to announce this funding, which will encompass and support a wide range of performances over the coming summer months. I know this funding will assist in the employment of performers, artists, technicians, creative and performance support staff across the sector, bringing much-needed employment to many who have not had work for many, many months.

“I look forward to the high-quality artistic output, as demonstrated in the pilot, which has been so important and enjoyed by so many.”

Some of those to benefit from funding in Cork include the White Horse who have been allocated €131,992, Indiependence Music & Arts Festival (Tramore Valley) with €264,460, Crane Lanee Theatre with €157,539, Sin é with € Cyprus Avenue (€152,065) and City Limits – The Comedy Club (€104,200).

A full list is available here.