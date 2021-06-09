'Excitement and nerves': Cork students ready to begin Leaving Certificate this morning

“THEY are ready to start. They need to get through the exams and then they can move on with the next stage in their lives”, said Coláiste an Chroí Naofa school principal Colm Ó Corcora as his students prepare to start their State examinations.

Cork students will begin their Leaving Certificate exams this morning which this year comprises examinations and accredited grades.

A total of 6,536 Cork students are receiving the calculated grades, while 6,000 Cork students are doing written examinations. Those who choose both options in a subject will receive whichever is the higher grade.

Mr Ó Corcora said his students are ready to go.

“We are ready to go. We have 96 students in sixth year. All the students are taking the accredited grades. The vast majority are sitting more than one subject.

“The students have been hugely resilient. The Department of Education has done everything they can to help the students,” he said.

Kinsale Community School school principal Fergal McCarthy said his students are looking forward to getting started. Picture: Denis Minihane

The school principal said the students will be spread out across many classrooms in their school to ensure social distancing.

“We have doubled the number of centres so the pupils will be coming in at different entrances,” he said.

Coláiste Chríost Rí school principal Pádraig Mac An Rí said his students have mixed emotions ahead of the exams. “They are excited, nervous, and ready to go. They engaged really well with the exam process and they have been very committed,” he said.

The principal said the school has procedures in place to deal with any eventuality which may occur in the coming weeks.

“We have 113 students in sixth year. Most of them are doing four or five written exams.

"We have procedures in place in case of any eventuality,” he said.

Kinsale Community School principal Fergal McCarthy said his students are looking forward to getting started.

“It is great that our students are getting the opportunity to move on with the next stage of their lives in as normal a way as is possible. We have 157 students in sixth year. They just want to get started,” he said.