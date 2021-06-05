Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 14:19

WATCH: Princes Street shares a glimpse of what diners can expect on Monday

Princes Street gets ready for outdoor dining on Monday. Picture Dan Linehan

Maeve Lee

PRINCES Street has shared an exciting glimpse of the much-anticipated outdoor dining set up ahead of the easing of restrictions on Monday.

In a video shared on Twitter, Princes Street Cork showcased the hard work that has gone into implementing the street's colourful parasols.

With outdoor dining permitted from Monday, images of Princes Street and the new parasols have been widely shared on social media, with many commending the creative response.

Over the past week, poles were installed on the street to support large, colourful umbrellas which will allow diners to be protected from any rain or unfavourable weather conditions.

The initiative comes after the immensely popular 'Eat on the Street', which was piloted last year.

Paul Montgomery, owner of Clancy’s bar described the setup as “European or Mediterranean”.

“It’s probably very unique and especially with their colours and everything,” he said.

With the help of the umbrellas, diners can look forward to a “very sociable, very warm, very comfortable” dining experience, he said.

With just two more sleeps until the return of outdoor dining, Corkonians do not have long to wait until they can get a taste of the street for themselves.

Cork Street gets 'unique' injection of colour with practical parasols for return of outdoor dining 

