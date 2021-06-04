Cork Street gets 'unique' injection of colour with practical parasols for return of outdoor dining 

PRINCES STREET has been decked out in a colourful assortment of parasols designed to keep diners dry when outdoor hospitality resumes next week.

The immensely popular 'Eat on the Street' initiative, which was piloted last year with businesses on the street will return on Monday, in line with Government guidelines.

Poles have been installed on the street to support large colourful umbrellas to shield diners from the rain when conditions are less than favourable.

Speaking to Newstalk earlier this week, Claire Nash of the popular Nash 19 on the street said the innovative solution is a result of "joined-up thinking" from traders on the street and Cork City Council.

"The council have been working with us for probably just over a year and a half to get this over the line," she said.

Princes Street gets ready for outdoor dining on Monday, June 7 underneath their new street pagodas. Picture Dan Linehan

"Back in March 2020, we decided on our street that outdoor dining was a space we’d like to claim."

"That we’d like to realise a cooperative collusion essentially between council, the Gardaí and the fire safety officers and we set about engaging with stakeholders right back then.

“We got Acme Blind Design to design a very good solution for us.”

Ms Nash said the end result is a “robust” structure and stated that tests have been carried out dismantling the parasols for health and safety purposes.

Paul Montgomery, owner of Clancy’s bar said that the innovative initiative will help combat the risk of unfavourable weather when dining outdoors.

“It’s going to be very, very, European or Mediterranean. It’s probably very unique and especially with their colours and everything.

"It will be very sociable, very warm, very comfortable.

“Most important: you have a mass array of traders offering different offerings which makes it a quite unique street.”

With just days to go before the return of outdoor dining, he said the public can look forward to a new, comfortable dining space on Princes Street.

As the parasols are now in place, the excitement has already begun to build in the city.

“I think people are shocked at how nice it is and it’s definitely a showpiece for the country and I think Cork City Council see that as well."