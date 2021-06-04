Teen spat at Cork garda and paramedic and called them 'whores and paedophiles'

A 15-year-old boy who was remanded in detention for the past three weeks for spitting in the faces of an ambulance paramedic and a garda who were assisting him - and acting like “a pup” - has been given an 18-month suspended sentence.

The teenager has been in detention to Oberstown in Dublin since May 11 has been given the suspended sentence by Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Garda Ellen Crowley said the incident occurred at Deerpark, Bandon, and later at Cork University Hospital after a call was received to assist the teenager who was semi-conscious at the scene.

Became aggressive

However, as he was being taken to hospital he became increasingly aggressive in the back of the ambulance and had to be restrained.

At one stage the teenager caught the thumb of the paramedic and bent it back and spat out at her and at Garda Crowley, calling them “whores and paedophiles.”

A spit mask had to be put on to him. As soon as it was removed, the teenager spat a large amount of saliva into Garda Crowley’s face, landing in her right eye which had to be cleansed. But the officer was left with a bloodshot eye for a number of days afterwards.

Judge Ó Donnabháin noted from the paramedic’s victim impact statement that she was at a loss to understand why this would happen on an ambulance.

“Why should she be subjected to this kind of abuse from a pup like him at 15 years of age?

"The citizens of Ireland thought he should get anonymity (because he is under the age of 18). I don’t agree with the citizens,” the judge said.

"This lad is entitled to anonymity – sure that is outrageous."

The incident dated back to May 2019 when he was 15. He is 17 now.

Bandon assault

He was also before Cork Circuit Criminal Court for his part in an assault on a 32-year-old Moldovan national outside a fast food outlet on South Main Street, Bandon on July 7 2019.

Four people were involved in what Garda Theresa Lyons described as a frenzied attack on the victim who was rendered unconscious.

The teenager was involved in the assault, including giving the victim two kicks when he was on the ground.

Co-accused also sentenced

Co-accused for the Bandon incident, Darragh Canty of Charlesfort House, Summercove, Kinsale, had been remanded in prison and appeared for sentencing by video link from prison. He was visibly tearful.

Judge Ó Donnabháin also imposed an 18-month suspended jail term on him.

Commenting on the assault causing harm to the victim in Bandon, the judge described Canty as the main protagonist.