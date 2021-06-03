Plans for over 370 homes in Cork town

PLANS for the construction of over 370 houses and apartments are in the pipeline for a town in North Cork.

Cumnor Construction Ltd is at the pre-application consultation stage for its strategic housing development (SHD) proposal.

The plans could see 374 residential units constructed at a site at Coolcarron, Fermoy.

The proposals are divided into 224 houses and 150 apartments. A creche is also included in the proposal.

Whether the plans can proceed to the formal SHD planning application stage is due to be decided by July 29.

The proposed development is at the pre-application consultation stage — a necessary step for those who wish to apply for planning permission from An Bord Pleanála for an SHD.

Discussions between the developer and the planning board often result in some changes being made to the original plans. The updated plans can then be submitted under the fast-track SHD scheme.

Elsewhere in Cork, an application lodged by a separate applicant for a proposed SHD at a site in Bishopstown was recently withdrawn and resubmitted to An Bord Pleanála.

Ardstone Homes Ltd applied for permission to construct 276 residential units and a creche at Ardrostig and Waterfall Road, opposite the Rise/Halldene Villas junction.

The original application was lodged on May 7 and a revised application was submitted on May 19.