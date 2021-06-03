Almost 200 people waiting for beds at hospitals today, CUH worst affected

Almost 200 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals around the country this morning with Cork University Hospital (CUH) reporting the highest number of people waiting for beds.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s (INMO) Trolley Watch, 197 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning.

Of these, 156 patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 41 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

At CUH, 33 admitted patients are waiting for beds in the emergency department (ED).

Elsewhere in Cork, 16 people are waiting for beds at the ED at the Mercy University Hospital.

Earlier this week, the Mercy University Hospital said it was experiencing long delays at its ED due to the continuing effects of the cyber attack and high presentation volumes at the ED.

It had urged people with less urgent complaints to contact other care services in the first instance.

“Due to the surge in activity at the ED, the hospital would suggest that members of the public needing less urgent treatment, avail where possible, of other care services.

“Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs or SouthDoc, in the first instance, or avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit Saint Mary's Health Campus and other urgent care units in the city,” the hospital said in a statement.