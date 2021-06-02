Normal service resumes at Cork hospital following cyberattack

South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (SIVUH) has announced that normal service has resumed following the cyberattack on the HSE’s IT systems.

In a Tweet this evening this hospital said they were pleased to announce that all services are now back to normal.

pic.twitter.com/DREtyHscS0 — South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (@SIVUH) June 2, 2021

"We thank all our service users for their cooperation over the last few weeks," SIVUH stated.

Elsewhere in Cork

Mercy University Hospital (MUH) has cancelled a number of services for the remainder of this week including x-ray appointments and the processing of GP bloods. Only emergency bloods will be processed.

Those with scheduled appointments for chemotherapy, surgery, and endoscopy should still attend the hospital unless contacted by the hospital to cancel their appointment.

The hospital’s radiology department is unable to carry out any GP or outpatient imaging until further notice and those with a scheduled appointment are asked not to attend and to contact the radiology department for further advice.

MUH has asked that any patient with a scheduled appointment for the foreseeable future to make contact with the hospital on the appropriate phone number, which are all listed on their website.

At Cork University Hospital (CUH) x-ray appointments are cancelled unless contacted.

All other surgeries and outpatients appointments are going ahead and the Warfarin Clinic is open.

CUH also said they are having delays accessing GP referrals for cancer services.

“If you are due to attend the Dunmanway Day Unit or the Haematology Unit for chemotherapy or other treatments in the next 7 days, please confirm your appointment by calling 021 4922324," an update on the HSE's website states.

Bantry General Hospital is unable to facilitate x-ray referrals from GPs.

The Injury Unit and Medical Assessment Unit are open. However, patients are asked to please phone 027 53427 before attending.

Bantry patients can also contact the patient helpline for any questions about appointments for the week on 086 7871766.

The helpline is open from 9am to 6pm daily.

Mallow General Hospital have also cancelled outpatient radiology appointments (x-ray, CT and ultrasound) but have said all other services are operating as normal, including the Injury Unit and Medical Assessment Unit.

For more information or to view all patient helpline visit the HSE's website.